Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice
Allen (knee/tooth) returned to practice Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
While his level of participation and Week 4 injury designation have yet to be revealed, Allen's return to practice -- in any capacity Friday - bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the 49ers.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Muted performance in loss•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Nabs six passes Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...