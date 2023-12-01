Allen (quadriceps) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
His return at the end of the week suggests Allen will try to play through a quad injury one week after overcoming a shoulder issue to catch 14 passes for 106 yards in a 20-10 loss to Baltimore. He'll be facing a lesser defense if he suits up this week, playing at New England, but the lack of practice participation before Friday suggests his quad is more bothersome than the shoulder was.
