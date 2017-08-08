Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice

Allen (calf) returned to practice Tuesday, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Allen sat out the previous three practices due to a sore calf. Fortunately, that injury doesn't appear to a long-term issue for the oft-injured star. However, it isn't clear if the Chargers will let him take part in their preseason opener Sunday against the Seahawks.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories