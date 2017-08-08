Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice
Allen (calf) returned to practice Tuesday, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Allen sat out the previous three practices due to a sore calf. Fortunately, that injury doesn't appear to a long-term issue for the oft-injured star. However, it isn't clear if the Chargers will let him take part in their preseason opener Sunday against the Seahawks.
