Allen (shoulder) returned in the second half of Sunday's game against the Lions, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen was deemed questionable to return after going to the locker room to have his shoulder examined, but the veteran wide receiver feels good enough to keep playing Sunday. Allen will look to add to what is already an exceptional Week 10 stat line of 10 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets.
