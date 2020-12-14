Allen caught nine of his 11 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 win Sunday over the Falcons.

Sunday's touchdown tied Allen's career high in a season, but perhaps more impressively, the veteran route runner continues to score from at least 10 yards out. An injury to Mike Williams (back) allowed the Falcons' secondary to converge even more tightly on Allen, which set the stage for Tyron Johnson (6-55-1) to have a career day, but the 28-year-old was still a critical factor on the penultimate drive that ultimately saw Justin Herbert stare down Allen for what appeared to be a game-ending interception. Considering Allen's connection with Herbert and incredible usage rate (144 targets through 13 games), it's hard to imagine a dud the rest of the way given the number of vulnerable defenses left on the schedule. Coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that Allen was dealing with some soreness late in the contest, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, so the receiver's practice participation will be worth monitoring with a short turnaround before Thursday's game against the Raiders.