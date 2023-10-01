Allen caught three of his five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Up until the final throw of the game, a 51-yard dime to Joshua Palmer to seal the win, Allen was easily the team's top target as the Chargers largely sat on a massive first-half lead that evaporated quickly over the final 30 minutes. While the veteran's five targets were easily his lowest this season, quarterback Justin Herbert attempted only 24 passes total thanks mostly to game script. With Mike Williams (knee) on injured reserve, expect the passing attack to lean heavily on Allen until the youngsters like Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis get more acclimated to the offense.