Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores for second straight week

Allen caught nine of 12 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos. He also carried one time for one yard.

Allen led the team in targets, catches and yards while posting his fourth-highest output of the season in that regard. He caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving him two scores in as many weeks after a seven-game drought. Allen has 21 catches in three games since the bye and is averaging 90 receiving yards per contest over that stretch, in addition to his two TDs. He'll look to keep it up in next Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.