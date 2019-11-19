Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores in defeat
Allen caught eight of 12 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Allen not only led the Chargers in targets and tied tailback Austin Ekeler for tops in receptions, but actually scored his team's only touchdown of the night as well. That came on a seven-yard grab to close the third quarter, giving the veteran his first end-zone trip since Week 3. Allen now sports good momentum heading into Los Angeles' bye week, but when he returns he'll face a Broncos defense that held him to a season-low 18 receiving yards earlier this season.
