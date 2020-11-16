Allen caught three of his seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the 29-21 loss Sunday to the Dolphins.

Allen scored late despite the game already being well in hand, salvaging a bit of a down day for fantasy managers. The slow pace of the contest played a hand in the 28-year-old seeing a four-game low in targets, but Allen has at least registered scores in all but one of those aforementioned games. Things should be better in Week 11 as the Jets travel to take on the Chargers.