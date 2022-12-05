Allen caught six of his 14 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

The Chargers trailed for much of the second half prompting Allen's incredibly high target rate. It would have been a sour day for fantasy managers had the veteran not snared an absolute laser of a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to keep the game relatively close, but it's still encouraging to see Allen receive the type of workload that was expected for him entering the season.