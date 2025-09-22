Allen caught seven of his 11 targets for 65 yards and the game-tying touchdown in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Allen made a terrific adjustment on a broken play in the fourth quarter, jumping through the defender to snare a 20-yard touchdown that tied the game. If it wasn't clear through the first two weeks, it's obvious now. The veteran is clearly Justin Herbert's preferred target especially when a play breaks down, and the duo's uncanny connection has only become more potent with the emergence of Quentin Johnston (six catches on 10 targets for 89 yards) alongside the reliable Ladd McConkey. Allen has now led the team in targets for three straight weeks and continues to be a key piece of dominant offense.