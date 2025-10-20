Allen caught 11 of 14 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

The targets, catches and yards were all season highs for the veteran wideout, who was Justin Herbert's most reliable option in the second half as the Chargers tried to mount a comeback from a 23-3 halftime deficit. Allen snapped a three-game scoring drought with the performance, and he'll carry a 44-435-4 line on 65 targets through seven contests into a Week 8 clash with a Vikings secondary that just surrendered a combined 13-304-3 line to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.