Allen (heel) was spotted working with a team trainer on the side at Tuesday's practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Whether or not Allen mixes into drills to kick off Week 16 prep remains to be seen, but he was estimated as a non-participant on all three injury reports last week before the Chargers ruled him out ahead of last Thursday's game at Las Vegas due to a heel issue. Tuesday's practice report will reveal if the 11-year pro is able to handle any work.