Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sees season low in targets
Allen caught four of his five targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Patriots.
Allen also drew two pass interference calls that would have picked up chunks of yards were he able to come down with either catch, but it was still a relatively lackluster game for the fifth-year pro. It was clear the Patriots defense was keying on Allen throughout the afternoon, with Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams seeing an increase in targets as a result. With the Chargers on a bye next week, Allen will look to shake off the rough performance against another tough secondary in Week 10 against the Jaguars.
