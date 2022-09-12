Allen (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Allen was forced out of Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, and he's now facing a quick turnaround before Thursday's road matchup against the Chiefs. Prior to picking up the injury, Allen secured all four of his targets for 66 yards. The results of Monday's MRI will provide the Chargers with more information about the severity of Allen's injury, and his chances of being able to take the field Week 2.