Coach Anthony Lynn said that Allen (back) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Lynn added that Allen, who was forced out of Week 5's loss to the Saints due to back spasms, is not "100 percent" healthy, a hint that he could begin the week as a 'limited' practice participant. That Allen is coming off a bye could assist his chances of retaking the field versus Jacksonville on Sunday, though the final decision on his availability could come down to how much he's able to progress in practice through the week.