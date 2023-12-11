Allen caught six of his 12 targets for 68 yards in the 24-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Allen set both a career high and franchise record Sunday for most receptions in a season (108) despite playing in four fewer games to this point. Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert left the game late in the second quarter with an injury to a finger on his throwing hand, but Allen fantasy managers can at least have some relief given the backup, Easton Stick, routinely targeted the veteran as the offense attempted to come back in the second half. While there hasn't been much information revealed regarding Herbert's status for future weeks, it's worth mentioning the Chargers play Thursday against the Raiders to kick off Week 15.