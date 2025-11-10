Allen had two receptions on five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over Pittsburgh.

It was another low-volume game from Allen following last week's two-catch performance, finishing with five or fewer targets for the third straight contest. The 19 receiving yards also marked a new single-game low in what has been a productive return to the club that drafted the veteran wideout back in 2013. The longtime Charger set a franchise record by surpassing Antonio Gates as the all-time leader in receptions with his 956th catch in 12 years with the club. Allen will attempt to ramp his production back up in a soft matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.