Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sets season-high in receiving yards

Allen caught six of his 10 targets for a season-high 124 yards in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Seahawks. He also carried the ball twice for 28 yards.

Allen set the tone early, taking a jet sweep for 28 yards on the team's first drive, then getting free for a 54-yard deep pass on the team's second possession. Whether the sixth-year receiver was the main target based on Sunday's matchup or if was a concerted effort to get Allen more involved remains unclear, but it was a bit surprising to see the veteran receiver claim such a healthy share of the team's targets (38 percent). With only one touchdown on the season, Allen remains a better PPR play as opposed to standard leagues, but with a quality matchup against the Raiders next week, the wide receiver is likely poised for another week of success.