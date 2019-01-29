Chargers' Keenan Allen: Shines with less volume

Allen (knee) finished the 2018 regular season with 97 catches for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns on 136 targets in 16 games, adding six catches for 112 yards and another score in two playoff appearances.

Allen maintained his impressive efficiency and played all 16 games for a second straight season, but his targets dropped off from 9.9 per game in 2017 to 8.5 in 2018. The decrease was largely a symptom of team success, with Philip Rivers losing 67 pass attempts from the previous season as the Chargers' defense and running game improved. With the nucleus of the team under contract for at least one more year, the Chargers hope to repeat their balanced approach in 2019. Allen was removed from the Pro Bowl with an injury, but early reports suggest it's nothing more than a bruised knee. He'll turn 27 in April and has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $45 million contract that could soon become a point of contention.