Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should be busy without Henry
Allen could spend more time playing the slot in three-wide formations with TE Hunter Henry (knee) out for the season, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Allen is the rare wideout who seems equally comfortable outside or in the slot, rotating between positions with ease. Not that there was ever much question about his volume, but Henry's absence should erase any potentials fears about Allen significantly dropping off from last year's mark of 9.9 targets per game. The 26-year-old may have reinforced his reputation as a possession receiver with only six TDs on 102 catches, but he actually led all WRs in both red-zone targets (24) and inside-the-10 targets (15). Given that Allen, Henry and Antonio Gates accounted for 75.5 percent of the Chargers' targets inside the 10-yard line last season, Allen figures to have plenty of scoring opportunities in 2018. It remains to be seen if he'll take advantage, after failing to capitalize on those chances last year. There is some chance the team re-signs Gates, and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams (6-4, 220) is an obvious candidate to handle some of the red-zone looks that would've gone to Henry.
