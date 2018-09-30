Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should play Week 4

Allen (knee/tooth), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report essentially matches what coach Anthony Lynn said about Allen's status for Week 4 when the wideout was able to return to practice Friday in a limited capacity after missing the first two sessions of the week. The knee issue is presumably the greater concern at this juncture for Allen, who was sidelined for 15 games in 2016 due to a torn ACL.