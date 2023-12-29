Allen (heel) didn't take part in Friday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen is tending to a heel injury for a third consecutive week, a span in which he hasn't been able to log any on-field work. Ultimately, the Chargers may make a decision on his availability for Sunday's game at Denver as soon as they post their final Week 17 injury report later Friday. If Allen logs a third straight absence this weekend and fellow wide receiver Josh Palmer (concussion) joins him on the sideline, L.A. may be down to Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson, Jalen Guyton and Derius Davis as its top options at the position.