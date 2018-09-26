Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday

Allen sat out practice Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if Allen's absence was indicative of a worrisome injury issue, or simply a case of the Chargers giving the veteran wideout some maintenance-related rest. So far there's been nothing to suggest that Allen's Week 4 status is in any danger, but we'll let you know if that changes.

More News
Our Latest Stories