Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sits out practice

Allen (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Popper notes that Allen "banged up his knee in the last joint practice, with the Rams two weeks ago," so it's possible that the wideout is simply getting a maintenance day. Allen didn't play in the Chargers' preseason opener last Thursday and his status for Sunday's exhibition game against the Saints has yet to be clarified.

