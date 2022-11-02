Allen (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The Chargers were on bye Week 8, but head coach Brandon Staley acknowledged Wednesday that Allen's hamstring injury hasn't "responded the way that we hoped." With that in mind, the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons remains unclear, and with Mike Williams sidelined by an ankle injury, it's possible that Joshua Palmer -- who has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol -- and DeAndre Carter could lead the team's receiving corps this weekend.
