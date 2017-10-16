Chargers' Keenan Allen: Snags five catches
Allen snagged five of his nine targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
Allen was surprisingly kept in check during the Chargers' furious fourth quarter rally, seeing just one target across the team's final three drives. Still, Allen led all Chargers' wideouts in both targets and receiving yards, as the addition of rookie wide receiver Mike Williams predictably cut into the snap counts of Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin, although not by much. The 25-year-old faces a difficult matchup next week against the Broncos, although its worth mentioning Allen did catch his only touchdown of the season in Denver during Week 1.
