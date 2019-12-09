Chargers' Keenan Allen: Solid numbers in big win

Allen caught five of six targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.

The Chargers' backfield was the engine of the offense in this one, and as a result Allen saw only six targets for the second straight game after getting 10 or more in four of the prior five contests. Despite the reduced workload, the veteran receiver posted his highest yardage total since he torched the Texans for 183 yards in Week 3. Allen is now only 53 yards shy of his third straight 1,000-yard campaign, a mark he'll look to reach next week when the Chargers host the Vikings.