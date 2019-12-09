Chargers' Keenan Allen: Solid numbers in big win
Allen caught five of six targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.
The Chargers' backfield was the engine of the offense in this one, and as a result Allen saw only six targets for the second straight game after getting 10 or more in four of the prior five contests. Despite the reduced workload, the veteran receiver posted his highest yardage total since he torched the Texans for 183 yards in Week 3. Allen is now only 53 yards shy of his third straight 1,000-yard campaign, a mark he'll look to reach next week when the Chargers host the Vikings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: A new star?
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...