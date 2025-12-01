Allen caught four of his five targets for 30 yards in the 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Allen was his usual reliable self on third down, specifically in the first half, but the veteran was hardly needed as the Raiders offense continually stalled out. Justin Herbert fractured his left hand during the first half, an injury that will require surgery Monday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Herbert are hopeful the quarterback will be available in a critical Week 14 bout against the Eagles, but Allen's fantasy value arguably takes the biggest hit if the starting quarterback misses time. The 33-year-old has failed to see more than six targets in a game dating back to Week 8.