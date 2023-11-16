Allen (shoulder) was present for Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen didn't practice Wednesday, but his return for Thursday's session is a step in the right direction. On Wednesday, head coach Brandon Staley said that he's hopeful Allen will be able to play this weekend against the Packers, but it's not yet clear whether the wideout will head into the matchup with or without an injury designation.
