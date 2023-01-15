Allen recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 61 yards in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round loss to the Jaguars.

Allen dominated targets, which was unsurprising given the absence of Mike Williams (back). While Allen reached double-digit opportunities for the fifth time in his last seven games, he failed to reach 65 receiving yards for only the second time in that span. Allen was particularly poor in the midst of the Chargers' second-half meltdown, as he managed only two receptions for 17 yards on six targets. Despite the disappointing close to the season, Allen will be back with the Chargers in 2023 and is likely to remain a favored target of Justin Herbert.