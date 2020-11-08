Allen is dealing with a sore throat and has tested negative for COVID-19, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders remains up in the air, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old was added to the injury report Saturday and is officially considered questionable. Allen will need to pass additional COVID-19 testing Sunday to have a chance of suiting up. According to Schefter, the Chargers hope the veteran wideout will be able to play but are preparing as though he'll be unavailable.