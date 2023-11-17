Allen (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Allen made a brief exit in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Lions due to a left shoulder injury, which proceeded to contain him to no on-field work Wednesday and a capped session Thursday. After the second practice, he clarified the nature of the issue, calling it an AC joint sprain, but at the same time he told Kris Rhim of ESPN.com that he'll "be out there again" this weekend. With a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, Allen's availability will be confirmed well in advance of the early slate of games.