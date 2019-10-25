Chargers' Keenan Allen: Status in question for Week 8
Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Allen made a surprise appearance on Thursday's injury report, listed as a non-participant due to a hamstring injury. He proceeded to do no more than stretching Friday before working on a side field, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Chargers play Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, making a lineup decision easier if Allen indeed is among the team's inactives. If that comes to pass, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton would be in line for additional snaps next to starter Mike Williams.
