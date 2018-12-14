Chargers' Keenan Allen: Status not updated
Coach Anthony Lynn didn't offer any update on Allen's hip injury Friday morning, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Initially deemed questionable to return after his exit in the second quarter, Allen never made it back into Thursday's 29-28 win over the Chiefs. He did hang around on the sideline throughout the second half, and he was enthusiastic when talking to the media after Thursday's game, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. Of course, the initial optimism won't mean much if Allen isn't able to practice when the Chargers begin preparations for a Saturday home game against the Ravens in Week 16. The initial injury report will come out Tuesday afternoon.
