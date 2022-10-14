Allen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Allen followed a similar routine during the open portion of Friday's workout as he did Thursday, with the wideout going through the first part of individual drills before moving to a side field to run sprints at about 60-to-70 percent effort. At this point in the week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that the Chargers are viewing Allen as questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, but the team won't give him a designation until evaluating him at Saturday's practice. Allen has missed the Chargers' last four games with the hamstring injury.