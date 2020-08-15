Allen is expected to maintain his role as primary threat in the passing game, Hayley Elwood of the Chargers' official site reports.

Allen's role as the team's primary receiving threat was never in doubt, particularly after a third consecutive season with at least 90-plus receptions and 1,190 receiving yards. However, the change from franchise icon, Philip Rivers, to veteran backup, Tyrod Taylor, has caused some concern from outsiders, if for no other reason than lack of familiarity. At least when it comes to scheme, expect Allen to be used in exactly the same way, with the possibility of increased production down the road when No. 6 overall pick and verified strong-arm specialist, Justin Herbert, eventually makes his way into the starting lineup.