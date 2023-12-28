Allen (heel) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to Joshua Palmer (concussion), though Popper notes that both players were spotted doing some agility work and running off to the side with trainers Thursday. Added context regarding the duo's status status for Sunday's game against the Broncos will arrive no later than Friday's injury report. For now, Quentin Johnston, Alex Erickson, Jalen Guyton and Derius Davis are the Chargers' healthiest wide receiver options.