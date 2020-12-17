Allen (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday at Las Vegas.
The Chargers capped Allen's practice reps this week, containing him to limited listings on two of three injury reports. His questionable tag became less than that when Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted that the team is treating Allen as a "true game-time decision." Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that the Chargers were concerned Allen may not be available, but if he was he likely would be limited. With the statuses of both Allen and Mike Williams (back) cleared for Thursday's game, L.A.'s receiving corps will be intact, but Schefter relayed that both players will be on "a rep count."
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Concern regarding TNF status•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Viewed as game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores again in win•