Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suits up Sunday
Allen (knee/tooth) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The Chargers' top pass-catcher is thus good to go Sunday and should see his share of targets in the team's Week 4 attack. Through three games to date, Allen has parlayed his 17 catches (on 26 targets) for 219 yards and a TD.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should play Week 4•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....