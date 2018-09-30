Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suits up Sunday

Allen (knee/tooth) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Chargers' top pass-catcher is thus good to go Sunday and should see his share of targets in the team's Week 4 attack. Through three games to date, Allen has parlayed his 17 catches (on 26 targets) for 219 yards and a TD.

More News
Our Latest Stories