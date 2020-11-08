Allen (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Allen was added to the Chargers' Week 9 injury report Saturday due to a sore throat that led the team to listing him as questionable/illness. Following that, Allen tested negative in back-to-back COVID-19 tests, paving the way for his clearance to suit up Sunday. With that, the Chargers' heavily targeted pass catcher should remain busy versus the Raiders. To date, Allen has racked up 53 catches (on 75 targets) for 548 yards and three TDs in seven games.
