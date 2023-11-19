Allen (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Packers.

Allen, who relayed Thursday that he has an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, was able to practice fully Friday, but headed into the contest listed as questionable. Now that his active status has been confirmed, Allen should be able to handle his usual high-volume role in the absence of any in-game setbacks, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the Chargers' top wide receiver is expected to play without restrictions Sunday. Through his first nine games this season, Allen -- who logged an 11/175/2 receiving line in last weekend's loss to the Lions -- is averaging a fantasy-friendly 8.1 catches (on 10.8 targets) for 99.4 yards with six TDs.