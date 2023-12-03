Allen (quadriceps) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Allen logged a limited session to close the week. Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, the wideout downplayed his quadriceps issue Friday, noting "this is light, honestly...thigh contusion is like a solid nick. That's considered not bad." With his active status against the 2-9 Patriots confirmed, Allen should maintain his high-volume role in the Chargers offense Sunday, assuming no in-game limitations or setbacks. To date, the veteran wide receiver has recorded a league-high 97 catches (on 129 targets) for 1,117 yards and seven TDs through 11 contests.