Allen (back) hauled in 10 of 13 passes for 125 yards during Sunday's 39-29 win against the Jaguars.

Allen was knocked out of a Week 5 loss at New Orleans due to back spasms, but not before gathering in both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. The catch, target and yardage counts in that game marked season lows for the eighth-year pro, but he clearly benefited from the Chargers' ensuing bye week, logging an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week before Sunday's outburst. On the season, Allen has two outings with double-digit receptions, two 100-yard outings and a pair of touchdowns through six contests, putting him on pace for a 117-1,283-5 line on 168 targets. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday at Denver.