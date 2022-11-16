Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) participated in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen said that he hopes he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, but in any case, his practice participation to begin Week 11 prep can be taken as a good sign. Williams is also hopeful to make his return from a two-game absence, and the potential availability of either or both wideouts would be a nice boost for the 5-4 Chargers in advance of a key divisional contest.