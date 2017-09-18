Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies 100 yards in loss
Allen caught nine of his 10 targets for 100 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Allen was quarterback Philip Rivers' favorite target Sunday, showing off a nifty ability to find the open spot in coverage and accelerating for additional yards after the catch. After tearing his ACL in the season-opener last year, Allen appears to be fully healthy, a fantastic sign for fantasy owners who took a chance on the 25-year-old. While he'll never be a red zone threat, Allen should see enough looks most week to be a reliable scorer in PPR leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Hauls in touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Catches all five targets versus Rams•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Impresses at training camp•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets first looks of the preseason•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held out of practice Friday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...