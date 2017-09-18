Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies 100 yards in loss

Allen caught nine of his 10 targets for 100 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen was quarterback Philip Rivers' favorite target Sunday, showing off a nifty ability to find the open spot in coverage and accelerating for additional yards after the catch. After tearing his ACL in the season-opener last year, Allen appears to be fully healthy, a fantastic sign for fantasy owners who took a chance on the 25-year-old. While he'll never be a red zone threat, Allen should see enough looks most week to be a reliable scorer in PPR leagues.