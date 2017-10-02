Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies 138 yards in loss

Allen caught five of his 11 targets for 138 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.

If there was any question whether Allen was fully healthy following a torn ACL in 2016, Sunday's performance likely evaporated them. Allen was a dynamic receiving threat all afternoon, picking up chunks of yards after the catch as he tormented the Eagles' secondary, including a 50-yard reception that started as a simple out route. While he's only found the end zone once thus far, Allen continues to see a large chunk of the targets and has caught at least five passes in every game. He remains a formidable option in PPR leagues, but the sheer volume of targets in a high octane offense likely makes Allen a mainstay in standard league lineups as well.