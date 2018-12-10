Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies another touchdown
Allen snagged five of his nine targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the 26-21 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.
Allen's touchdown kicked off the scoring Sunday, breaking free for a nifty red zone reception. Concerns regarding Allen's prowess near the goal line appear to be fading by the week as the 26-year-old has caught a touchdown in each of the last five games. Easily the No. 1 wide receiver for the Chargers, Allen should be poised for another solid matchup against the Chiefs who he torched for eight catches, 108 yards and a touchdown back in Week 1.
