Allen recorded 11 receptions on 14 targets for 104 yards in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.
Allen earned 14 targets for the third time in his last four games, a mark made more impressive by the fact that Justin Herbert attempted only 31 passes in Monday's win. Allen's performance was highlighted by a long gain of 25 yards, and he narrowly missed a touchdown on the play as he attempted to stay inbounds while running free down the sideline. Though he missed out on the opportunity to reach the end zone, Allen did manage his first 100-yard performance of the season and has at least 85 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
