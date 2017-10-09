Chargers' Keenan Allen: Team-high receiving yardage total Sunday
Allen brought in four of 12 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
The final line wasn't very aesthetic from an efficiency standpoint, but Allen did enough to lead the Chargers in receiving yards. QB Philip Rivers looked his way more than anyone else, including on a couple of end-zone misfires. Allen has encouragingly seen double-digit targets in all but one game thus far this season, and he already has a pair of 100-yard efforts under his belt. He's alleviated any concerns about his surgically repaired knee in the process, making him a top-tier option in PPR formats once again. He'll look to continue producing against the Raiders in a Week 6 road showdown.
